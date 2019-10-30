Ron Higgins: LSU’s offense is running on a treadmill, so don’t confuse activity for achievement

The happiest kid in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night was an LSU student who won a year’s supply of Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

During a break in the action in LSU’s 34-7 offensive snooze-fest win over McNeese State, the camera panned the crowd looking for a wild and crazy person.

All the winner did was take his shirt off and scream.

It’s the same thing Ed Orgeron did in his first head coaching job at Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007. He wanted his team to have a physical, fighting mindset, so he’d rip his shirt off and challenge his players to a fight.

That’s the Ed Orgeron needs to show up pronto as head coach of an LSU team that has a Charmin-soft offense with a newbie offensive braintrust.

It’s an offense that stuggled to put up 30-plus points and 300 yards on an average to below average Division 1-AA.

And it doesn’t matter if it has full complement of starting offensive linemen as it did in the season opening loss at UCLA or have three injured starters sidelined vs. McNeese State, it is a plodding O-line that can’t pass protect or run block consistency.

Which leads to unfavorable down-and-distance for new offensive coordinator Jake “No Re” Peetz, who is forced to try any play that could work without pass protection or run blocking.

It’s not like Orgeron didn’t see this coming. LSU’s defensive line held the upper hand on the offensive line in preseason scrimmages. He always believed it happened because of the Tigers’ supposedly tough defensive front.

“We changed the protections in scrimmages, we put a tight end and back in there (to help block), so we’ve been trying several things,” Orgeron said. “All these routes and all these good receivers running downfield, if we can’t protect the quarterback it’s not going to work.”

Maybe because of that, Peetz was initially skittish to dial up passing plays. Ten of LSU’s 16 first-quarter plays were runs.

“We’ve got to get it going earlier,” said Tigers’ receiver Kayshon Boutte, who had 31 receiving yards and two TDs. “I felt like as an offense we start slow every game. When we get SEC play, we’ve got to start fast.

“I feel like we can make better calls at the beginning of the game and just start faster, read the defensive schemes and come up with good offensive plays to execute.”

LSU was just 4 of 16 in third down conversions, something Tigers’ quarterback Max Johnson noted was playcall-related as much as anything.

“We started slow, we called some of the same calls (as last week) but we’ve got to it figure out, bring more diversity,” Johnson said.

After LSU ran for just 49 rushing yards on 25 carries in the UCLA loss, Orgeron said he wanted to see a variety of runs called through different formations, motions and shifts with outside runs and inside runs.”

He got those running plays called Saturday, but they weren’t overwhelming in its execution. LSU’s running backs this season so far have demonstrated no ability to bounce or spin outside.

The fact Orgeron sees a deficiency with his team – this game it was Boutte not getting enough balls thrown and then mentions it needs to be corrected – is the tip of a bigger problem.

If Orgeron sees something wrong in a game, he should correct it in-game or halftime, and not wait until his postgame press conference,

Until he and his young coaches change that, the 2021 football Tigers are clearly in trouble once SEC play starts for LSU on Sept. 27 at Mississippi State.