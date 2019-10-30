Report: There are three finalists for LSU’s head baseball coaching vacancy including a new name

Citing multiple sources, Gannett Louisiana LSU beat reporter and Tiger Rag Magazine columnist Glenn Guilbeau reported Wednesday that Arizona’s Jay Johnson, East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett are the finalists for LSU’s head baseball coach vacancy.
Johnson’s 45-18 Wildcats lost two straight games in the College World Series. Godwin’s 44-17 Pirates lost in two games in the Super Regionals at Vanderbilt and Jarrett’s 34-13 Fighting Irish took Mississippi State to three games in Super Regional in Starkville before losing.
Here’s a look at the reported finalists:
Jay Johnson, Arizona
Age: 44
Born: Oroville Calif.
Record: 208-114, sixth season at Arizona; 316-172, ninth season overall
CWS appearances: 2, 2016 (runner-up lost to Coastal Carolina in College World Series championship series) 2021 (College World Series)
Other NCAA tournament appearances: 1, 2017 (Regional)
LSU ties: None
Notable coaching lineage: None
Playing experience: Second baseman at Shasta College in Redding, Calif. 1997-98 and Point Loma Nazerene in San Diego, Calif. 1999-2000
Cliff Godwin
Age: 43
Born: Snow Hill, N.C.
Record: 258-130-1 seventh season and overall at East Carolina
CWS appearances: 0
Other NCAA tournament appearances: 5, 2016, 2019, 2021 Super Regionals, 2015, 2018 Regionals
LSU ties: Was hitting coach for two seasons from 2007-2008 on former Tigers’ head coach Paul Mainieri’s first coaching staff
Notable coaching lineage: Tim Corbin, Paul Mainieri, Mike Bianco
Playing experience: Catcher at East Carolina, 1998-2001.
Link Jarrett
Age: 49
Born: Tallahassee, Fla.
Record: 45-15 second season at Notre Dame, 260-181 in nine seasons overall
CWS appearances: 0
Other NCAA tournament appearances: 1, 2021 Super Regionals
LSU ties: Paul Mainieri was Notre Dame’s head coach prior to coming to LSU
Notable coaching lineage: Mike Martin
Playing experience: Four-year starting shortstop 1991-94 at Florida State, two-time first-team All-American, played in three College World Series, played five years in Colorado Rockies’ organization.
