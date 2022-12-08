Report: LSU’s Desmond Little enters NCAA transfer portal

LSU junior edge rusher Desmond Little has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Little completed his fourth year in program this season, playing in seven games with one start. He finished with six tackles in a limited role.

Little, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, joins wide receiver Jack Bech and defensive back Damarius McGhee from the 2022 team to enter the transfer portal.

Little, a native of Prichard, Alabama, signed with LSU in 2019 and was redshirted that season. He was listed at linebacker but found himself battling for playing time behind defensive ends BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Sai’vion Jones this past season.

Little played in a total of 14 games during his career with 16 tackles. He had three tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks.

He had 10 tackles with three tackles for loss in 10 games during the ’21 season.

Little was part of a state championship his senior season at Vigor High where he was among the state’s top 30 players his final season.