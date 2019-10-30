Report: All charges against former LSU running back Derrius Guice are dropped in a settlement

Former NFL and LSU running Derrius Guice agreed to a settlement Wednesday with his former girlfriend, resulting four misdemeanor charges against him being dropped, including three counts of assault and battery, according to ESPN.

After playing just five games in his NFL seasons with Washington, the team released him last August two hours after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Loudoun County, Virginia. It stemmed from three incidents earlier in 2020 at his home in Ashburn, Virginia, when Guice had allegedly pushed the woman to the ground three different times. If convicted, Guice could have served jail time.

Guice and the woman appeared in court and requested that the court accept the agreement. The judge ruled in favor of their request.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed. According to Virginia law, some charges can be dropped if the victim states in writing that they are satisfied with the injury compensation. A release by the commonwealth’s attorney’s office said that this “process permits the parties to control the direction and outcome of such matters.”

Guice also had been charged with destruction of property. Another charge of strangulation, a felony count, was dropped in January by Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.

In March, Abby Owens told a Louisiana Senate select committee that Guice raped her when both attended LSU. According to multiple reports, two other women have alleged the same and a third accused Guice of sharing a partially nude photo of her without consent.

Guice was also accused of aggressively sexually harassing a 70-year old Superdome security guard in December 2017 when he was attending a state high school championship football game.

Guice, through his attorney, has denied the allegations, according to the reports.

In late April, LSU barred Guice from future involvement with the school’s athletic programs and stripped his name from its record books.

