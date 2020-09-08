PODCAST: 8/17/16

We talk flooding in Louisiana, Leonard Fournette’s ankle, the passing game, recruiting, and more.

Guests:

Sam Spiegelman, SEC Country, on LSU’s recruiting class and latest commitment

Michael Bonnette, LSU Sports Information Director, on flood rescue and Travonte Valentine

Bud Johnson, former LSU SID, on the late Peter Finney

Check out “The Best of Peter Finney”

