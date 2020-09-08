PODCAST: 8/17/16

We talk flooding in Louisiana, Leonard Fournette’s ankle, the passing game, recruiting, and more.

Guests:

  • Sam Spiegelman, SEC Country, on LSU’s recruiting class and latest commitment
  • Michael Bonnette, LSU Sports Information Director, on flood rescue and Travonte Valentine
  • Bud Johnson, former LSU SID, on the late Peter Finney

Check out “The Best of Peter Finney”

The Tiger Rag Podcast is presented by MyBookie.ag. Sign up and use promo code TIGERRAG to receive a 100% match on your first deposit, up to $1,000. That’s right. $1,000, free, simply by using promo code TIGERRAG.

 

