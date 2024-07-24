Paul Skenes shines despite picking up his first MLB loss

Former LSU pitching great Paul Skenes recently made his first start since representing the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Skenes continued to pitch well, despite the lack of run support from Pittsburgh’s offense. Unfortunately, he received his first loss of the season as the Pirates fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Skenes was strong and efficient, pitching 8.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

With a record of 6-1 and an ERA of 1.93, Skenes has been performing admirably. Pitching can be tough, needing support from the whole team to secure a win. We look forward to seeing Skenes back on the field soon, hoping for a victory with better team performance.