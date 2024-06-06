Paul Skenes faced off with Shohei Ohtani. LSU’s former ace struck him out in three pitches

In Paul Skenes’ fifth career start, he struck out arguably the best player in the MLB in just three pitches.

Skenes faced off with Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and sent him back to the dugout with three straight fastballs that clocked over 100 miles per hour. Before striking out Ohtani, Skenes also recorded a K on former MVP winner Mookie Betts.

This time last year, Skenes was throwing in a super regional. Now, Skenes has made five MLB starts and recorded 38 strikeouts in 27 innings at just 22 years old. He has a 3.00 ERA and is one of the hardest throwers in the majors already.

Ohtoni got his payback on Skenes and showed him he’s still a rookie later in the game though. In his second plate appearance, the two-time MVP blasted a 415-foot homer to center field to score a pair of runs.

Skenes finished the game with eight strikeouts in five innings and allowed six hits, three runs and one walk.