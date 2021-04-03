O’fili, Norris produce nation’s leading marks to highlight LSU’s Battle on Bayou

LSU’s first outdoor track and field meet produced a total of 20 victories and a nation’s leading time and distance during Saturday’s Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Senior hammer thrower Jake Norris won his specialty with the No. 1 throw in the country at 237 feet, 7 inches. Freshman sprinter Favour O’fili won the 200 meters with a personal best and nation’s top time of 22.69.

LSU’s winning efforts were equally distributed amongst its throws members and hurdles competitors.

Amber Hart won both the discus and shot put with a pair of personal best efforts of 55-16.76 to rank No. 2 in LSU history, while her throw of 172-8 in the discus – also a personal best – was the No. 7 mark in school history.

Emma Robbins’ 216-6 in the hammer – a personal best – not only won event but was the No. 7 in school history while second place Monique Hardy (214) was the eighth-best throw.

The Tigers men and women swept the hurdles races with Arthur Price (14.10) capturing the 110 hurdles and freshman Sean Burrell won the 400 hurdles (50.83) to rank No. 8 nationally in his debut in the event. Leah Phillips was the 100 hurdles winner (13.54), while Brittley Humphrey was the 400 hurdles winner (57.63).

Senior Sara Funderburk led a 1-2-3 finish for LSU in the 1,500 meters, winning the event with a personal best of 4:58.74 followed by Shanya Luna (4:32.3) and Adele Broussard (4:34.93).

Freshman Shelby Spoor turned in the school’s sixth-fastest 3,000 meters (9:47.63) to win the event.

LSU was also strong in the field events with four wins from Kyndal McKnight in the triple jump (42-5 ½) and Abigail O’Donoghue and high jump (5-11 ½) on the women’s side and Christian Miller was the triple jump winner (50-5) on the men’s side.

Noah Williams led a string three event winners, capturing the 200 (20.28) which was the nation’s No. 3 time. Rayvon Grey won the long jump (25-11) with the nation’s No. 5 jump and Tyler Terry in the 400 (46.87).

LSU’s women won both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays,

The team of Tonea Marshall, Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies won the 4×100 (43.37) and unit of Phillips, Humphrey, Jurnee Woodward and Lorena Rangel were the 4×400 champions (3:54.84).

LSU’s men won the 4×100 in a time of 38.97 with a team made up of Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Noah Williams and Terrance Laird.