Now that LSU’s season is over, take a look at the top available transfers in college baseball

After LSU’s season came to a heartbreaking end on Monday, there’s only one thing for LSU fans to do: look forward to next season.

After the Tigers won the 2023 national championship, head coach Jay Johnson took no time off before visiting with his top transfer target Luke Holman. Johnson was able to sway Holman to join and he turned out to be one of the most important pieces of LSU’s team for the 2024 season.

Johnson will likely be hot on the recruiting trail soon after the season came to a close and there are some big names already in the transfer portal for next year.

Austin Williamson and Mason Koch are two of the top transfer pitchers in the portal right not. Williamson has SEC experience after spending two seasons at South Carolina. He made 18 appearances for the Gamecocks as a freshman and posted a 3.05 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched. He made just three appearances this season though.

Koch spent the last two seasons at Creighton and had a solid sophomore season. He pitched 38.1 innings and struck out 60 batters with a 3.29 ERA. He walked just 17 batters last season and didn’t allow a run in any of his final four appearances.

On the other side of the ball, there are plenty of hitters available in the portal. Gavin Cash from Texas Tech is one of the biggest names in the portal. He has 41 career homers and led the Big 12 in 2023 with 26. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Third baseman Cole Cramer from Washington State would also bring a strong bat to any team he joins. Cramer batted .345 last season in the Pac-12 with 37 RBI.

Louisville’s Gavin Kilen and Miami’s Jason Torres are a couple more players that could inserted right into any lineup. Both players played in the second-best conference in college baseball, the ACC.

Kilen is maybe the most sought-after player available. He batted .330 last season with 23 doubles and 41 RBI. He was selected to the All-ACC team for his performance. First baseman Torres hit .331 with eight homers and 32 RBI last season. He missed the second half of the season after Tommy John surgery.

LSU’s incoming freshman class currently ranks as the No. 2 class in the country according to Perfect Game. Several freshman played key roles in LSU’s season this year, and another talented class along with some transfers could set the Tigers up for another solid season in 2025.