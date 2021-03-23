No. 3 ranked LSU gymnastics receives No. 1 seed in the NCAA’s Salt Lake City Regional

The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team has been selected as the top seed in the Salt Lake City Regional and will compete for a spot in the 2021 NCAA Gymnastics Championships April 2-3, the NCAA announced Monday.

“We are really thankful to the SEC for the phenomenal job they have done to get us to this point given the circumstances surrounding this season,” head coach Jay Clark said. “They have been proactive and we would not be here without their leadership.

“it has been a great year for us so far and we go into the postseason as a top-four team. Any time you can be a one seed is a great thing from a perception and confidence standpoint. We are excited to continue training and compete for a spot at NCAA Championships.”

The Salt Lake City Regional will be hosted at the Maverik Center by the University of Utah as one of four regional meets held nationally. It will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Arizona State, No. 14 Kentucky, Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State, Temple and Arizona.

LSU will compete in session two of the second round against Kentucky, Utah State and the winner of Temple and Arizona. The meet will be at 8 p.m. CT on April 2. Session one features Utah, Arizona State, Iowa and Ohio State. It will begin at 2 p.m.

As the No. 1 seed in the regional, LSU will begin the meet on beam. If the Tigers finish first in the meet they will start the regional final on vault and if they finish second they will open on floor.

The top two teams from each second round session will advance to the Regional Final at 8 p.m. on April 3. The top two teams will advance to NCAA Championships April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

All sessions of the Salt Lake City Regional will be streamed live on ESPN3.com.

The NCAA regional berth marks the 38th overall and 36th straight for the program. LSU owns 30 NCAA championships appearances and 13 NCAA regional championships, including seven straight.