No. 3 ranked LSU beach volleyball loses twice at No. 4 UCLA

No. 3 ranked LSU’s beach volleyball team started its four-match, two-day West Coast road trip Saturday with a pair of losses to 4th ranked UCLA.

The Tigers (16-5) lost 4-1 in the first match and 3-2 in the second.

“We know that when you play really good teams,” LSU coach Russell Brock said, “you can’t give away points. There is zero doubt that in these tight matches that didn’t go our way – you could count the points that we gave away and if we had any of those, it would have went our way.”

On Sunday, LSU will meet with No. 1 USC, who went 1-1 on Saturday against No. 2 Florida State. The Tigers and Trojans will meet in a double-header at 1 p.m. CT and 3 p.m..

“We get another big test tomorrow,” Brock said. “It’s one that we have to find a way not just to be better, but to be more consistent to give ourselves a shot.”

No. 4 UCLA 4, No. 3 LSU 1

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Lexy Denaburg/Savvy Simo 21-14, 23-25, 27-

Court 2: Abby Van Winkle/Leah Monkhouse (UCLA) beat Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) 21-17, 21-17

Court 3: Devon Newberry/Lindsey Sparks (UCLA) beat Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) 23-25, 21-19, 15-11

Court 4: Jacqueline Quade/Megan Muret (UCLA) beat Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) 21-14, 21-12

Court 5: Rileigh Powers/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) beat Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) 21-18, 17-21, 15-10

No. 4 UCLA 3, No. 3 LSU 2

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Lexy Denaburg/Savvy Simo 24-22, 21-14

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Abby Van Winkle/Leah Monkhouse (UCLA) beat 21-16, 22-20

Court 3: Devon Newberry/Lindsey Sparks (UCLA) beat Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) 13-21, 21-16, 15-12

Court 4: Jacqueline Quade/Megan Muret (UCLA) beat Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) 21-18, 21-14

Court 5: Rileigh Powers/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) beat Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) 21-19, 12-21, 15-13