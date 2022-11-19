No. 15 LSU women host Northwestern State to cap early homestand to 2022-23 season

No. 15 LSU closes out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday against Northwestern State at 2 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be streamed by the SEC Network+ and broadcast locally by 107.3-FM. The Tigers will celebrate 50 years of Women in Sports throughout the game.

LSU (4-0) is averaging 111.0 points to lead the country.

“All of them can score,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “There’s not anybody on my team that can’t score the ball, but you can’t all touch the ball and let me shoot. You’ve got to have assists, you’ve got to have rebounding, you’ve got to have steals, you’ve got to defend. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who receives the credit. That’s what we’re going to try to be about.”

Sophomore transfer forward Angel Reese has four double-doubles and is averaging 23.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. Alexis Morris averages 13.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson averages 14.0 points, West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson (13.3) and Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams (12.3).

Sharna Ayres, a guard for Northwestern, played for LSU during the 2020-21 season.

LSU will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.