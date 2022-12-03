No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane

The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM.

“They are going to be fired up because it is LSU on their home floor,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I anticipate that it could possibly be their largest crowd because Saturday their football team plays there for a (conference) championship. That’s why we moved the game to Sunday so I would imagine a lot of people stay and come to the women’s basketball game on Sunday.”

LSU’s off to its best start since winning its first nine games of the 2009-10 season.

LSU’s Angel Reese has recorded a double-double in all eight of her games and leads the Tigers in scoring (23.4) and rebounding (14.8).

Tulane is averaging 75.7 points per game this season and is a team known for shooting the 3-pointer.

Lisa Stockton is in her 29th season leading the Tulane program and 32nd season as a head coach overall, carrying a 629-339 career record.

“I have much respect for Lisa Stockton and her staff,” Mulkey say. “I have known Alan (Frey) on her staff for a long time. He works really hard. (Stockton) is a coach that has to have all the records there because she has been there a long time. We know what we face. We know how good they are and the challenge they present, and we better be ready to play.”