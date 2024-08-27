Nine LSU baseball transfers made Baseball America’s top 100

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has been killing it on the recruiting scene since he got to LSU. He’s had a top-five high school recruiting class every year.

Johnson will announce the complete 2025 Tigers roster on Wednesday and preview the team with the media. Early returns look strong.

These days, you gotta be able to rebuild your team with some of the best transfer players out there. Johnson did just that, snagging nine of the top 100 collegiate transfers according to Baseball America.

Daniel Dickinson is a big deal, coming in at No. 2 on the list. He’s a star infielder from Utah Valley. Anthony Eyanson is right behind him at No. 4 – he’s a right-handed pitcher who came from UCSD. Deven Sheerin, another right-handed pitcher, comes in at No. 8 – he’s from Mount St. Mary’s.

Johnson also got Jacob Mayers, a right-handed pitcher, at No. 17, Chandler Dorsey, another right-handed pitcher, at No. 22, and Zac Cowan, you guessed it, another right-handed pitcher, at No. 23. Luis Hernandez, a utility player, comes in at No. 32, Dalton Beck, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher, is No. 34, and Chris Stanfield, an outfielder, lands at No. 79.