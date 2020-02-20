Nicholls defeats LSU 4-2

LSU got its now-traditional head-scratching midweek loss out the way early.

On the road for the first time this season, the Tigers fell 4-2 to Nicholls on Wednesday night in Thibodaux.

Nicholls starter Tyler Theriot allowed just one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Despite only allowing one hit and a run, LSU starter Eric Walker struggled with his command, walking three and hitting two batters in 2.2 innings. Walker found himself in jams in both the first and second innings, but got out of both with a strikeout.

“It obviously was not a very good performance for us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Their left-hander (Theriot) did a very nice job, he was very crafty and kept us off balance. We didn’t make the adjustments necessary to be effective against him.

“It is early in the season, and we’re taking these opportunities to find out about our players. Some guys are going to take advantage of opportunities and some guys aren’t. The only way to find out is to keep running guys out there.”

Nicholls took the lead out the gate with a run in the first inning after a leadoff single and two walks loaded the bases for Mason Turner, who hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center. The Colonels added another run in the fifth inning with a bloop RBI single from Bryan Jobert.

LSU reached the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Zack Mathis drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on an error that put Cade Beloso on base. Mathis scored on a passed ball.

Nicholls added an insurance run and stretched their lead to 4-1 in the seventh when Jobert hit a solo home run to right center.

The Tigers mounted a rally in the ninth after freshmen Maurice Hampton Jr. and Alex Milazzo hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning followed by a Wes Toups walk. LSU scored a run on Daniel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly, but that was one of three straight outs to end the game.

Next, LSU (3-2) faces Eastern Kentucky with a three-game series set to start in Alex Box Stadium Friday night at 7.