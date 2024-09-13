Mulkey, LSU women’s basketball Lands 5-Star Commitment

September 13, 2024

In a major acquisition, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey secured the commitment of five-star guard Divine Bourrage on Thursday.

After taking an official visit to Baton Rouge earlier this week, Bourrage, ranked as the number 5 player in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN, chose LSU over other top schools like South Carolina and Baylor.

She joins fellow five-star recruit Bella Hines as the second commitment for LSU in the 2025 class.

This marks the third top-10 recruit for Mulkey during her time at LSU, in addition to landing top-100 guard Jada Richard in the 2024 class.

With her team coming off a national championship title in 2023, Mulkey is determined to rebuild after losing key players such as Angel Reese during the offseason.

