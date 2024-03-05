Matt McMahon Suspends Jalen Cook, Updates on Damian Collins and Carlos Stewart

LSU basketball’s point guard Jalen Cook is suspended from the team according to a statement form head coach Matt McMahon on Monday.

Cook did not travel with the team for the Tigers’ 75-61 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday and has missed five straight games. The last game he played in was LSU’s 82-80 loss to Florida on Feb. 13. He scored 12 points of the bench in that game.

“He is currently suspended from the team for a failure to meet the standards that I have in place for the program,” McMahon said.

Cook leads the team with 15.6 points per game this season but has only appeared in 13 games. He missed the first 10 games of the season trying to gain eligibility from the NCAA before a hamstring injury kept him from suiting up.

Trae Hannibal has started the last nine games at point guard for LSU. He has averaged 6.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in those nine starts. LSU is 5-4 in those games.

Daimion Collins meets the criteria for a medical redshirt this season according to McMahon. LSU will apply for a medical redshirt from the NCAA. Collins has appeared in just six games this season after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

“Rehab continues to go well,” McMahon said. “[Collins] is on progress to get back and fully cleared here in a few more weeks. With him meeting the threshold, the minimum requirements for a medical redshirt we certainly will pursue that for him.”

Carlos Stewart is still out with knee soreness and McMahon said he is likely out for the remainder of the season. Stewart is a transfer from Santa Clara and hasn’t made an appearance for LSU since Jan. 6 in the Tigers’ 68-53 win over Texas A&M.