Mason Taylor breaking records – former LSU TE Richard Dickson’s reaction and thoughts plus more on the Tigers

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 18, 2024 | Coming off of LSU’s victory over South Carolina last weekend, former LSU tight end Richard Dickson said he was proud to watch Mason Taylor break his reception record on Saturday, but there were several things Dickson wasn’t proud of from Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers during the game. He also noted that he pulled all of his hair out during the event, and I’m sure he’s not alone on that one. We’ll listen to what Dickson shared with Glenn Guilbeau, Todd Horne, and Jeff Palermo and where he thinks the Tigers offense can make the most improvement moving forward.
