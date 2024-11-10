LSU’s Transfer Portal Tiger Did Not Look Happy, And Not Bringing Good Luck For LSU

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Alabama has the Tigers by the tail.

For the first time in history, LSU rented a live Tiger to serve as its mascot on the field at Tiger Stadium Saturday night for LSU’s football game against Alabama. And buyer’s remorse set in quickly.

Omar Bradley, an 18-month old Tiger from Maitland, Florida, near Orlando, arrived through LSU’s Tiger Transfer Portal, so to speak. His owner, Mitchell Kalmanson, has loaned Omar and other exotic animals to circuses. And there have been reports of his animals not being cared for correctly.

Omar, named after World War II general Omar Bradley, came out in a purple and gold cage in the south end zone before the game. LSU’s first string mascot, Mike VII, who is eight years old, does not do live football games as LSU stopped that decades-old practice in 2015 when Mike VI grew nervous at games in the raucous stadium.

Omar appeared calm, or perhaps drugged, as he arrived. But after the crowd noise from the sold-out crowd of 102,321 increased and the LSU band began playing, Omar began walking in circles in the cage and appeared scared. Moments later, he was wheeled out of the stadium through a portal exit.

He missed the loud fly-by over the stadium by three jets that drew a loud roar.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has been clamoring for a return of a live Tiger at the LSU football games, and he got his wish through the university administration. LSU’s athletic department stayed out of it. When asked for comment on Thursday, members of LSU’s sports information department referred reporters to the university’s communication department, members of which had no comment.

“This is about tradition,” Landry told FOX News on Friday. “From Mike I through VI, we have had a live mascot on the field. And of course, we’re honoring those Mikes, and no one is going to take away the honor and respect and love we have for Mike VII.”

Small protest against @LAGovJeffLandry’s live tiger. The group held their signs over their faces and declined interviews, citing a fear of retaliation. #lalege #lagov #LSU pic.twitter.com/NtPsDmCt9e — Piper Hutchinson (@ByPiperHutch) November 9, 2024

Mike VII, who lives in a luxurious, caged living area across the street from Tiger Stadium in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, will remain as LSU’s starting mascot.

“Our hope is that maybe we can get this tiger to roar a couple of times, and that’ll indicate how many touchdowns we’ll have,” Landry said. “And it’ll be more than Alabama.”

Not exactly, as the first half ended. No. 11 Alabama led the No. 15 Tigers, 21-6. And LSU had no touchdowns, setting for a pair of field goals instead. Alabama outgained LSU 236 yards to 150 at halftime, and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s fumble set up Alabama’s last touchdown of the half for the 15-point advantage.

LSU (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) needs a win over Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) to stay in contention for the 12-team College Football Playoff that starts next month.