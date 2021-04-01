LSU’s Swingin’ Swede tied for first in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad is tied for first place after round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting a 2-under 70 Thursday at The Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Lindblad posted rounds of 73-70 to finish 36 holes at 1-under 143 and she will be one of 30 golfers to advance to the final round on Saturday at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

She is tied at 1-under with Californian Rose Zhang. The pair are the only two to post 36-hole totals under par in the 82-player field.

Zhang is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after winning the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Lindblad entered the tournament, who is the only other golfer in the 82-player field under who won the 2020 US Women’s Amateur. Lindblad is the No. 4 ranked amateur.

Lindblad rallied after a double bogey on the ninth hole to shoot an impressive 5-under 31 on the second nine holes of Thursday’s round, carding five birdies and no bogies.