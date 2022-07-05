LSU’s Svensson, Lindblad lead Team Sweden to share of first-round lead in European Ladies’ event

LSU golfers Elsa Svensson and Ingrid Lindblad had strong rounds that helped Team Sweden share the lead after the first day of the 2022 European Ladies’ Team Championship at the Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Sweden is tied with Germany and England in the play six, court five format of the championships at 7-over par 372 over the par 73 layout. The top eight countries, from a starting field of 20, will begin match play on Thursday in the top flight for the right to win the European title.

Svensson, who will be a sophomore at LSU this fall, was the low scorer in the field of 120 players with a 5-under par round of 68. Svensson had seven birdies in her round and played the last 10 holes in 6-under par including back-to-back-to-back birdies on the par 5 ninth, the par five 10th and the par 4 11th.

Lindblad, the SEC POY who will enter her fourth season at LSU, had a stead round of 1-under 72 with three birdies on her card. Lindblad stands T5 on the individual leaderboard.

Sweden also counted a 1-over 74 and two rounds of 79 among its five counting scores.

LSU’s Carla Tejedo, who will be a junior when she returns to campus, is part of the Spanish team that is in a 4-way tie for the eighth and final spot in the top flight at 16-over par 381 with Italy, host Wales, and Scotland. Tejedo posted a 5-over 78 on the day and it T62 individually.