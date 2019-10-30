LSU’s Latanna Stone named to Arnold Palmer Cup Team USA

LSU sophomore women’s golfer Latanna Stone has been named to the Arnold Palmer Cup Team USA for the second consecutive year. .

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, in conjunction with Rolex, will be hosted by Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, on June 11-13.

Stone, a Riverview, Florida, native who was a member of the 2020 squad that competed back in December, was one of eight committee selections announced Tuesday on the Golf Channel.

Stone has finished in the top 10 in five collegiate tournaments this season, including a record-setting fourth-place finish at SEC championship stroke play. In 27 rounds played so far this season, she has hit even or under par in 14 rounds. Her current stroke average is 72.11 this season and ranks No. 16 in the nation.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university and college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players. The tournament, which began in 1997, continues to take place at some of the world’s greatest courses. The 2020 event was originally set for July 3-5 in Ireland, but was moved to December 21-23 at Bay Hill in Orlando due to the worldwide, COVID-19 pandemic. The Internationals defeated the United States, 40.5-19.5.

LSU has had four men’s players compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup – Sam Burns (USA, 2017) Luis Gagne (International, 2018 & 2019), Stewart Jolly (USA, 2014), and Zach Wright (USA, 2016). Stone and classmate Ingrid Lindblad (International) became the first LSU women’s players to compete in 2020. Lindblad was named to the 2021 International Team earlier in the season.