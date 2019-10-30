LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison and Emma Robbins win titles at SEC track and field championships Friday to position men’s and women’s teams for Saturday’s final day

The best is yet to come in the SEC track and field championships for LSU men and women, who have a total of 40 scoring chances in Saturday’s final day of action at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium.

But Friday wasn’t half-bad either.

LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison scored his fifth career SEC title when he won the men’s high jump with a personal best and the Tigers’ Emma Robbins became LSU’s first SEC champion female hammer thrower.

The LSU men are in fourth place in team standings with 18 of those points coming from Harrison winning the high jump and finishing second in the long jump.

He cleared all seven of his high jump attempts, ending at 7 feet, 8¾ inches. The clearance made him the second-best collegiate performer of all time, upped his previous school record, got him an Olympic standard, and moved him into the 2021 world lead.

After a brief break, Harrison moved on to the long jump and took second place with a leap of 27 feet, ½ inch. He was actually in the lead the entire event until round six when Tennessee’s Carey McLeod went 27 feet, 4½ inches to take the lead. Harrison, who passed in rounds four and five, fouled on his last attempt.

The LSU women are currently in sixth with 26 points, getting big win from Robbins.

The freshman from Anaheim, California, won the women’s hammer throw with her career best toss and a an LSU record of 220 feet, 4 inches. She entered the meet with the third best mark in the SEC this season and now sits atop that list. The mark also moved her up to No. 9 on the NCAA list this season.

The only other scorers for LSU on day two were Aliyah Whisby and Serena Bolden in the long jump and Lisa Gunnarsson in the pole vault.

Whisby took fifth with a wind-aided jump of 21 feet, 3 1/4 inches and Bolden was sixth at 20 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Gunnarsson tied for second clearing 14 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

In Thursday’s first day of action, the Tigers’ men’s hammer throw duo of Jake Norris and Jon Nerdal picked up 13 points.

Norris finished second with a throw of 229 feet, 1 inch. Nerdal was fourth after a toss of 226 feet, 3 inches.

Men’s javelin throwers Tzuriel Pedigo and Andre Girouard scored points. Pedigo placed fourth with a throw of 232 feet, 7 inches 232′ 7″ (70.89 meters) and Girouard was seventh at 214 feet, 7 inches.

For the women on day one, Noel Baker got sixth place in the javelin with a personal best throw of 160 feet where she already owned the No. 9 slot in the LSU record book in the event.