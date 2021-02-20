LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez named SEC Championships Male Diver of the Meet for a third time

LSU senior Juan Celaya-Hernandez cemented his place as one of the Tigers’ greatest men’s divers in school history when he was voted the SEC Championships Male Diver of the Meet for the third time in his career Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

Over the course of the last several days, Celaya-Hernandez won his fifth career SEC championship overall in the one-meter springboard, was second on the three-meter springboard and finished fourth in platform diving.

In his one-meter victory, Celaya-Hernandez scored 440.45, 29 points ahead of the second-place diver.

“Juan continues to set the standard,” LSU head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “Although he faltered a bit in the prelims, he regrouped and was nearly perfect in the final.”

Celaya-Hernandez will next compete in the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional on March 11-13 in Lexington, Ky.