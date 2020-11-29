LSU’s defense puts up a fight, but Tigers still lose 20-7 at Texas A&M

Desperation almost shut out Perspiration Saturday night in one of the worst SEC football games in recent memory.

No. 5 ranked Texas A&M sort of stumbled – almost by accident – into a 20-7 home win over LSU in rain-soaked Kyle Field.

A&M running back Isaiah Spiller scored the Aggies’ only offensive touchdown of the game on a 52-yard scoring run with 16 seconds left in the quarter. The Aggies got their other TD via Buddy Johnson’s 15-yard interception return of a gift-wrapped TJ Finley mistake with 4:36 left in the third quarter.

LSU (3-4) and A&M (6-1) had more combined possessions (35) than pass completions (34). The teams combined for 14 three-and-outs and 23 punts.

The longest drive by either team was 87 yards by LSU on its final possession when Tigers’ backup QB Max Johnson took his offense from the LSU 13 to the A&M end zone. It ended with Johnson’s 3-yard TD pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. with 38 seconds left.

Before LSU’s last drive, the closest LSU came to scoring a touchdown was a 31-yard TJ Finley to Kayshon Boutte TD pass taken off the scoreboard by an instant replay ruling with 9:03 left in the second quarter.

On the next play, an A&M blitz forced Finley to pass too quickly. His throw ricocheted off tight end Arik Gilbert and A&M’s Jaylon Jones made a diving interception at the A&M 21.