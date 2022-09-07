LSU’s Collins, Carrington crack ITA’s preseason singles, doubles rankings

LSU’s has two of the nation’s Top 100 ranked players in junior Kylie Collins (No. 24) and senior Safiya Carrington (No. 94) according to the preseason ITA rankings that were released Wednesday.

Collins, an ITA All-American in both singles and doubles in 2021, enters her first season at LSU after transferring from the University of Texas. She posted a 27-11 overall record while playing at the No. 2 singles spot for the Longhorns last season and received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Singles Championships where she advanced to the Round of 16.

Carrington has been a regular in the ITA rankings since her arrival at LSU and she grabbed 11 wins in singles play last season, including four against nationally ranked foes. The South Hadley, Massachusetts native was named to the All-SEC’s second team and was first team All-Louisiana.

The doubles tandem of Collins and Carrington are ranked No. 59 in the ITA preseason rankings.

LSU begins the 2022 fall campaign Sept. 16, at the University of Virginia’s Wahoowa Invitational.