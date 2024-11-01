LSU’s Best DT Jacobian Guillory Plans To Return For 6th Season In 2025 After Injury

The NFL can wait another year, according to LSU senior defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory, who has been out for the year with an Achilles injury suffered in the win over Nicholls State on Sept. 9.

Guillory (6-foot-2, 320) is considered a late round draft pick for 2024, so he can improve his stock with his first year as a starter.

“You don’t want to go out like that,” the Alexandria native said on the Jordy Culotta Show in Baton Rouge on Thursday. “Not for yourself, but for my family. They were so hyped up to watch this senior season and watch my last hurrah at LSU.”

A 2020 signee out of Alexandria Senior High, Guillory will be a sixth-year senior in 2025.

“Jacobian is a very technically sound, physically strong football player,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said when Guillory was injured. “He was a stalwart for us. Big, physical, point-of-attack guy.”

Guillory was set to enjoy his first full season as an LSU starter after starting three times in his career with one last season and two in 2022 through 39 games from 2021-23. He started the first two games of this season. Guillory red-shirted in 2020 after playing in one game. Through three full seasons and parts of two others, he has 52 tackles in 41 games and five starts. He had five tackles each against Florida and Florida State in 2023.

“I want to come back for another season,” Guillory told Culotta. “What I fought for at LSU, I can’t let it end like that.”

Guillory had surgery on the Achilles soon after the Nicholls State game, but he said he “probably won’t be back for spring” practice.

“The Achilles, it’s a journey,” he said. “Just attacking every day.”