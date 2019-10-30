LSU’s Bannister stands out among the rest on LSWA’s All-Louisiana Volleyball team, honored as Player of Year for third time

LSU’s volleyball team came away with the top award on this year’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-Louisiana team.

Senior Taylor Bannister was selected the LSWA’s Player of the Year, an honor she won for the third time in her record-setting career, while sophomore Karli Rose also earned a spot on the team with the setter earning second team acclaim.

Bannister, who is returning for a fifth year of eligibility in the fall, was selected to both the All-Southeastern Conference and AVCA All-South Region team. Rose, the LSWA’s Freshman of the Year in 2019, earned her designation on the All-Louisiana team.

Bannister registered 385 kills in 88 sets for a per-kill average of 4.37 per set, second highest in the SEC, to go along with her 5.11 points average per set – also second best in the league.

With LSU playing an unprecedented spring season, Bannister enjoyed quite a bit of success with back-to-back SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors against South Carolina and Georgia.

Against Georgia, Bannister recorded 30 kills, the second most in her career, with a .481 attacking percentage. In her team’s next match, she moved into second place on the school’s career kills list with 1,640.

Rose directed LSU’s offense with 10 double-doubles in assists and digs. She averaged 9.52 assists per set (1,800 overall) which ranked seventh in the SEC. She was selected the SEC’s Setter of the Week where she averaged 12.12 assists in a pair of matches with Arkansas, which included a season-high 54 assists and 13 digs in the second match.

Rose also had 53 kills and 24 blocks at the net.

2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Volleyball Teams

First Team

Pos. Name Class School

RS Taylor Bannister Sr. LSU

S Avery Breaux Sr. UL-Lafayette

OH Lexie Douglas Sr. Tulane

OH Kailin Newsome Fr. SLU

OH Hali Wisnoskie Sr. UL-Lafayette

MH Kayla Dinkins Jr. Tulane

L Haley Hoang So. Northwestern State

Second Team

Pos. Name Class School

S Kailyn O’Neal Jr. Loyola New Orleans

S Karli Rose So. LSU

OH Kelsey Bennett Jr. UL-Lafayette

OH Desire Neal Jr. Dillard

OH Regan Stiawalt Jr. McNeese

MB Vivica Price-Spraggins Sr. Xavier

L Sophia Ervanian Fr. Tulane

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Taylor Bannister, LSU

LIBERO OF THE YEAR: Haley Hoang, Northwestern State

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Semira Blair, Xavier

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Kailin Newsome, Southeastern Louisiana

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, Louisiana-Lafayette; Pat Kendrick, Xavier