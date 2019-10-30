LSU women’s volleyball team exits Rice Invitational with a split after Saturday’s win over Sam Houston State

After losing Friday to host Rice, LSU’s women’s volleyball team lost its first set 18-25 to Sam Houston on Saturday before winning the next three sets 25-15, 25-20 and 25-13 to take the win.

“We settled into who we are and what we are capable of doing,” LSU coach Fran Flory said. “We finally allowed ourselves to be us. When we’re smart offensively and hitting the right shots, we can score against anybody.”

Kylie Deberg led the Tigers once again with 17 kills, her sixth consecutive match with double-digit kills. Sanaa Dotson had 15 kills and Ella Larkin had a double-double with 41 assists and 10 digs.

“Ella did a really good job of moving the ball around and creating and making the right choice at the right time,” Flory said.

Whitney Foreman had 10 kills for LSU, becoming the first player since Jacqui Armer in 2017 with double-digit blocks.

Sam Houston had three players with double-digit kills, led by Ashley Lewis who had 13.

The Tigers did a great job of limiting their errors against the Bearkats, allowing the offense to run smoothly. LSU only had seven attack errors, killing balls at a .368 rate, its highest hitting percentage of the season. LSU also played physically at the net, out-blocking Sam Houston, 15-2.

LSU plays again next Friday and Saturday in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. The Tigers take on Samford Friday night at 7 and then face Troy on Saturday afternoon at 4. It’s the last non-conference action before LSU opens its 18-match schedule at Arkansas on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.