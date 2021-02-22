LSU women’s tennis team springs upset at No. 9 ranked Vanderbilt

LSU sophomore Safiya Carrington’s two-set win in the No. 1 singles clinched the 23rd ranked Tigers a 4-2 win at No. 9 Vanderbilt in a battle of SEC women tennis unbeaten teams on Monday afternoon.

With the win, LSU moves to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play while the Commodores fall to 8-1 and 0-1.

“Today was a phenomenal effort and performance from the Tigers,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “The confidence each player has in one another shined today. With Taylor (Bridges) not playing singles today, it was ‘next Tiger up’ and we saw Nina (Geissler), Paris (Corley), and Maggie (Cubitt) accept that by playing their best matches of the season before Safiya was able to clutch it for us at the end.

“Vanderbilt is a tremendous team, but our Tigers were ready for the challenge. We’ll enjoy this win tonight before we shift focus to our next two matches on the weekend against two more tough teams (at No. 22 Florida Friday, at South Carolina Sunday).”

LSU got singles wins, all in straight sets, from No. 3 Paris Corley, No. 4 Maggie Cubitt, No. 5 Nina Gessler and finally No. 1 Carrington in her 7-5, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) win over Vanderbilt’s Emma Kurz.

Results

Singles

1. #83 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Emma Kurtz (VANDY) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #20 Christina Rosca (VANDY) def. Eden Richardson (LS) 6-3, 7-5

3. Paris Corley (LSU) def. Anna Ross (VANDY) 6-3, 6-4

4. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Holly Staff (VANDY) 6-2, 6-3

5. Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Anessa Lee (VANDY) 6-2, 6-4

6. Marcella Cruz (VANDY) vs. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) 6-2, 2-0, unfinished

Doubles

1. Holly Staff/Anna Ross (VANDY) def. Eden Richardson/Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3

2. Emma Kurtz/Marcella Cruz (VANDY) def. Maggie Cubitt/Safiya Carrington (LSU) 4-3

3. Christina Rosca/Anessa Lee (VANDY) def. Paris Corley/Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-2

Up Next

No. 23 LSU will travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on the No. 22 Florida Gators at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, February 26.