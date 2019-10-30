LSU men’s and women’s tennis earn NCAA tournament berths, women team set to host first-ever NCAA regional

LSU’s men tennis team is going to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and the Tigers’ women’s tennis team will host a regional for the first time in school history, it was announced Monday.

The men’s team (12-12) will face Stanford in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday. No. 5 Virginia (21-2, 12-0 ACC) hosts the regional and will face Fairleigh Dickinson (6-4, 4-0 NEC) in the opening match. The winner of LSU/Stanford and Virginia/Fairleigh Dickinson will face in Saturday’s second round.

This is the 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance in LSU men’s tennis history and the first appearance with Andy and Chris Brandi as co-head coaches.

“It’s good to be back in the tournament after five years,” Chris Brandi said. “This gives our program some momentum to keep going forward. I’m happy for the guys, they earned it. It’s a great challenge to play Stanford, one of the most storied college tennis teams.”

The women’s Tigers (14-5), as a No. 12 seed and regional host, play Boston University on FRiday and Michigan takes on Rice. The winner of Michigan-Rice and LSU-Boston matchups will move on to Saturday’s second round for a spot in the Sweet 16. All match times are still to be determined.

“We’re super excited,” said LSU co-head coach Michael Sell, whose team’s No. 12 seeding is program best. “This hosting is attributed to the high level that our team’s played at all season. Being a national seed and hosting an NCAA regional was a goal of ours, and we love that we get to start the tournament playing in front of our fans.”