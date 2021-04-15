LSU women’s head basketball coach Nikki Fargas resigns

Just days after solidifying on what appeared on paper a legit 2022 NCAA tournament team, LSU women’s head basketball coach Nikki Fargas abruptly resigned Thursday, according to the Advocate and other media reports.

In 10 seasons at LSU, she was 176-128 overall and 81-77 in SEC play. The Tigers never finished better than fourth in the SEC, reached the Sweet 16 just twice and missed the NCAA tournament four times. LSU hasn’t won a NCAA game since 2014 after the Tigers made four straight appearances and six in her first seven years under Fargas.

This past season, a 1-4 start doomed the Tigers to a 9-13 record, the lowest number of wins for the program in 28 years.

Fargas had one year left on a contract that paid her $700,000 per season. She plans to pursue a career outside of coaching.

Last Friday, Vargas announced Friday seniors Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry would be returning for a “second” senior season in 2021-2022.

Also last week, Vargas picked up graduate transfers Ariyah Copeland of Alabama and Autumn Newby of Vanderbilt.

Those five players counterbalanced in numbers and in talent five Tigers’ – Tiara Young, Awa Trasi, Karli Seay, Treasure Thompson and Sharna Ayres – who entered the transfer portal.

“We are thrilled that Khayla, Jailin, and Faustine have decided to return and finish what they started,” Fargas said in a released statement last week. “They bring a wealth of leadership on and off the court. More importantly, they will have already graduated with a degree.

“They are driven to make sure LSU is back on the national scene. With the return of this nucleus, the phenomenal (six-signee) freshman class, and the impactful transfers, LSU will be a major contender for this upcoming season.”