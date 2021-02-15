LSU women’s golf team moves to second after second day of three-day tourney

The No. 3 LSU women’s golf team moved from third to second place on Monday after the first two days of the three-day Moon Golf Invitational at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Enjoying temperatures in the mid 80s, the Tigers fired an 8-under 280 second round to move to 11-under 565, 10 strokes behind first place South Carolina which is -21 under at 555.

LSU’s Latanna Stone is in second place individually. Her 3-under 69 moved her to 7-under 137, seven shots behind leader Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Stone of South Carolina.

Ingrid Lindblad and Kendall Griffin both carded a 3-under 69, placing both Tigers in a seventh place tie with two other golfers at 3-under 141.

Carla Tejedo Mulet cut five strokes off her first round by shooting an even par 72, placing her at 5-over 149. Presley Baggett’s 5-over 77 put her at 7-over 151.