LSU women’s golf finishes second in first spring tourney of the season

The third-ranked LSU women’s golf team closed the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday with the best round of the day in the 18-team field, finishing in second place six shots behind winner South Carolina at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Boosted with four of its five players shooting under par in the final round of the 54-hole tournament, LSU carded a 7-under 281 on the day to conclude the tourney at 18-under 846 (285-280-281).

Led by Latanna Stone’s second place finish, the Tigers had three players finish in the top-10 of the tournament with Kendall Griffin tied for sixth and Ingrid Lindblad in ninth.

“I am especially proud of the way we bounced back two of the days when we didn’t get off to the greatest start but stayed mentally tough and finished with great rounds,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion said. “We improved the second round from the first round and had the lowest round of the day during the final round when it played the hardest, so very proud of that. Definitely a great start to the spring season,”

Stone’s two-under 70 in the final 18 put her with a 9-under 207 tying for the eighth best individual low 54-hole total in LSU history.

Griffin shot a 3-under 69 and finished at 6-under 210. It was her first top 10 finish of the season.

“Having three Tigers finish inside the top 10 is very strong,” Runion said. “Kendall and Latanna played great all three days.”

Lindblad had a 1-under 71 to finish with a 4-under 212. She has finished in the top 10 in all four tournaments this season.

Carla Tejedo Mulet and Presley Baggett saved their best for the final round.

Tejedo Mulet shot a 1-under 71 with birdies in four of her first seven holes and finished 4-over at 220. Baggett carded a 2-over 74 and ended at 9-over 225.

“Even though we came up a little short of our ultimate goal, it’s a great start after a long break and something to build off of as we head to our next tournament,” Runion said.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround. They head to Houston, Texas for the Icon Invitational, which kicks off Feb. 22-23 at the Golf Club of Houston.