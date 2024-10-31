LSU Women’s Basketball Player Last-Tear Poa Reportedly Suing US Immigration Services Over NIL Earning Restrictions

Last-Tear Poa, LSU’s Australian point guard, is suing US Immigration over NIL restrictions.

The Tigers’ senior point guard seeks a P-1A visa to profit from her name, image, and likeness, challenging current policies limiting international students’ employment.

Poa, entering her third LSU season and fifth in US college basketball, averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 assists last year, playing 36 games as a reserve.

She missed recent exhibitions, with Coach Kim Mulkey citing off-court matters.

The lawsuit, filed in Louisiana’s Middle District, aims to remove barriers for the Melbourne native’s earning potential.