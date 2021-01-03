LSU women travel to Ole Miss for Monday afternoon matchup

The LSU women’s basketball team will look to do something that it hasn’t accomplished this season.

The Tigers, who rallied from a 13-point deficit to win their Southeastern Conference opener over Auburn, are looking to put together consecutive victories for the first time this season when they visit Ole Miss in a 3 p.m. league contest Monday at The Pavilion.

The game will be carried by The SEC Network+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (107.3 FM).

LSU (3-4, 1-0 in SEC) is in the midst of back-to-back road games with the Tigers traveling to Alabama (8-0, 1-0) for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday.

The LSU-Ole Miss contest was pushed back a day because of COVID-related issues that have kept the Rebels sidelined since Dec. 19 when they defeated George Mason (64-34).

Ole Miss subsequently had scheduled games with Jacksonville State (Dec. 21) and its conference opener with South Carolina (Dec. 31) postponed.

LSU turned a 13-point deficit against Auburn into a 13-point lead with 1:54 remaining to be played in the game. The homestanding Tigers turned to their aggressive full-court pressure to force 24 turnovers and outscored the visitors 27-16 in the second half.

Senior point guard Khayla Pointer was LSU’s lone double-digit scorer with 14 points, becoming the 33rd player in the program’s history to score 1,000 points (1,020) in her career.

Pointer is the team’s leading scorer on the season at 12.3 points.

While LSU managed to shoot 35 percent from the field and missed all nine of its 3-point attempts, the Tigers had 10 different players that scored against Auburn for a 25-19 edge in bench points scored.

Sophomore guard Taira Young and senior forward Awa Trassi each scored 8 points off the bench.

“Yeah, I feel like our bench did a nice just of coming in and being aggressive defensively for us but also being able to knock down some baskets,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said after the win over Auburn. “With the exception of Sarah (Shematsi), everyone who played in our game had at least one field goal, so that’s a bonus. This team did a much better job. We did a much better job at the free throw line. We went 14 of 15 from the free throw line and I thought that was key for us as well.”

Ole Miss features the SEC’s second-highest scoring team at 85 points per game and fourth-best shooting team at 47 percent. The Rebels also enjoy an 8.5 rebounding advantage over the opposition and force 24 turnovers per outing, including 13 steals.

The Rebels have three players scoring in double figures led by 6-foot-5 center Shakira Austin (17.8 points, 7 rebounds), 5-11 guard Donnetta Johnson (12.7) and 6-1 forward Madison Scott (12.2).