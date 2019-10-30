LSU women tennis records first round NCAA Baton Rouge Regional shutout, faces Michigan Saturday

The 12th seeded LSU women’s tennis team blanked Boston University 4-0 in the Friday’s first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers (15-5) plays the Michigan Wolverines in Saturday’s second round at 1 p.m.

“An awesome and hard-fought win for the Tigers,” LSU co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We have to give a ton of credit to the (Boston University) Terriers, they are a great team. We did a fantastic job of maintaining and expanding our leads in singles and those who started slow were able to bounce back into commanding positions. Our three singles points were quality wins and we loved the way Nina (Geissler) and Eden (Richardson) finished strong to close out the doubles point.

“We’ll be ready for a tough Michigan team. The tournament is all about survive and advance, and we’re happy to be playing one of the best teams in the country.”

The No. 20 Wolverines come into the second round match with an 18-3 record and a ranking of No. 20 in the latest ITA Team Rankings. Their three losses came against Duke and Ohio State in the regular season and their most recent defeat coming against Ohio State in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. In their first round match in the NCAA Tournament, Michigan dropped only one point in a 4-1 win over the Rice Owls.

#12 LSU 4, Boston University 0

Singles

1. Taylor Bridges (LSU) beat Victoria Carlsten (BOSTONU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Safiya Carrington (LSU) vs. Kaitlin Tan (BOSTONU) 3-6, 6-1, 1-1, unfinished

3. Paris Corley (LSU) vs. Erica Di Battista (BOSTONU) 4-6, 4-1, unfinished

4. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) beat Emily Kim (BOSTONU) 6-4, 6-0

5. Eden Richardson (LSU) beat Lily Burchell (BOSTONU) 6-2, 6-2

6. Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Katya Martens (BOSTONU) 6-2, 2-3, unfinished

Doubles

Nina Geissler/Eden Richardson (LSU) beat Lily Burchell/Emily Kim (BOSTONU) 6-4

2. Taylor Bridges/Paris Corley (LSU) beat Victoria Carlsten/Erica Di Battista (BOSTONU) 6-0

3. Kaitlin Tan/Shelly Yaloz (BOSTONU) beat Safiya Carrington/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1