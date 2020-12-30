LSU women open SEC play in a New Year’s Eve home battle vs. Auburn

Following 10 days away from game action, LSU opens its SEC women’s basketball schedule Thursday night at 6 p.m. in a New Year’s Eve game against Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is 2-4 after wrapping up non-conference action with a split at the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas on December 19 and 20.

Senior guard Khayla Pointer leads LSU with 12 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa tops the squad with 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game, ranking fourth in the SEC in both categories. She is also second in the league in offensive rebounds per game (4.7).

Senior Unique Thompson leads Auburn (5-3), ranking fourth in the SEC in scoring averaging 18.8 points and grabbing a league-leading 15.3 rebounds. She’s also second in the league in steals (3.1) and among the league’s top 10 free throw shooters (77.6 percent).

Sophomore transfer Honesty Scott-Grayson is the team’s second leading scorer with 10.5 points per game, while junior college transfer Kira Lowery leads the team with 17 assists.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the game. Fans can watch SECN+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.,

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM.