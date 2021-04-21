LSU women eliminated in first match at SEC tennis championships

LSU’s 10th ranked women’s tennis team seed opened and closed play in the SEC championships Wednesday with a 4-1 quarterfinals loss to 17th ranked Tennessee at the Alabama tennis stadium.

LSU (14-5) was the fourth seed and had a bye. No. 5 seed Tennessee improved to 17-7.

“Tough ending to our record-breaking SEC season,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We are really proud of the way they have progressed and improved this season. Although we took a step backwards today in some areas, we have two weeks to get healthy and improve in key areas so we can come out ready to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.”

“We’ve put ourselves into an excellent position to host an NCAA Regional and this team deserves that, but we’ll wait to see where the chips fall come May 3rd.”

The NCAA Selection Show will take place at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, May 3, on NCAA.com.

Paris Corley grabbed the Tigers’ lone point of the afternoon to start singles action, defeating the Vols’ Carly Briggs in straight sets at the No. 3 singles court. Corley and Briggs contested an even first set before Corley was able to pull ahead and win 6-4. In the second set, Corley did not drop a game on her way to blanking Briggs 6-0 and making it 1-1 on the afternoon.

#17 Tennessee 4, #10 LSU 1

Singles competition

1. #85 Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. #110 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

2. #54 Taylor Bridges (LSU) vs. #97 Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 6-3, 6-6, unfinished

3. #47 Paris Corley (LSU) def. #67 Carly Briggs (UT) 6-4, 6-0

4. Daria Kuczer (UT) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Eden Richardson (LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin (UT) 4-6, 6-5, unfinished

6. Johanna Silva (UT) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Eden Richardson/Maggie Cubitt (LSU(LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin/Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 4-5, unfinished

2. #31 Esther Adeshina/Daria Kuczer (UT) def. #84 Taylor Bridges/Paris Corley (LSU) 6-4

3. Carly Briggs/Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. Safiya Carrington/Anna Loughlan (LSU) 6-2