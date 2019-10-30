LSU VS. UCLA STUFF YOU NEED TO KNOW

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. CT.

WHERE: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

The meeting with UCLA will mark the first LSU game played in the historic Rose Bowl. LSU coach Ed Orgeron will be making his eighth appearance in games played at the Rose Bowl when he leads the Tigers into the venue to face UCLA on Saturday. As a USC assistant coach, Orgeron is 5-2 in games played at the Rose Bowl (4-2 regular season games all vs. UCLA).

TV: FOX Network (Joe Davis play-by-play, Matt Stinchcomb analyst, Cole Cubelic sideline reporter).

LSU is 3-1 all-time on FOX with all four prior appearances coming in bowl games. The last game on the network came in the 2010 Cotton Bowl, a 41-24 win over Texas A&M. LSU also beat Ohio State, 38-24 in the 2008 BCS National Championship Game and Notre Dame, 41-14, in the 2007 Sugar Bowl. LSU’s last loss came to Texas, 35-20, in the 2003 Cotton Bowl.

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network (Chris Blair play-by-play, Doug Moreau analyst, Gordy Rush sideline reporter).

LSU COACH LOCATIONS: On the field – Ed Orgeron, Head Coach; Mickey Joseph, Wide Receivers/Asst. Head Coach’ Blake Baker, Linebackers; Brad Davis, Offensive Line; Andre Carter, Defensive Line; Kevin Faulk, Running Backs; Greg McMahon, Special Teams Corey Raymond, Cornerbacks.

In the press box – Jake Peetz, Offensive Coordinator; DJ Mangas, Passing Game Coordinator; Daronte Jones, Defensive Coordinator, Safeties.

GAME CONTRACT: LSU gets $550,000 as visiting team.

OFFICIATING CREW: It is from the Southeastern Conference.

LSU RECORD VS. THE PAC-12: LSU is 22-4 versus current Pac-12 teams since the first meeting against Oregon in 1932. The Tigers currently hold a 12-game win streak over Pac-12 teams dating back to a 27-24 win over Oregon State in 1981. The Tigers have played seven games against Pac-12 teams since 2003 and prior to that hadn’t played since 1984. In the last seven meetings LSU has outscored its opponents 273-121.

LSU STARTING QUARTERBACK FACT: When Max Johnson takes the field as LSU’s starter vs. UCLA, it will mark the 18th time in the last 24 seasons that LSU will have a different starting quarterback for the season opener. Only Matt Mauck in 2002 and 2003, JaMarcus Russell in 2004 and 2005, Jordan Jefferson in 2009 and 2010, Zach Mettenberger in 2012 and 2013, Brandon Harris in 2015 and 2016 and Joe Burrow in 2018 and 2019 have started consecutive openers.

AS A RANKED TEAM: LSU enters the 2021 season ranked in the Top 25 for the 21st consecutive season as the Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP Poll. LSU has been a preseason Top 25 team every year since the 2001 season when the Tigers opened at No. 14 in the nation. LSU 36-10.

LSU is 36-10 in games it has played as a Top 25 team under head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers were 4-2 in 2016 as a ranked team, followed by a 6-4 mark in 2017, 10-3 in 2018, 15-0 in 2019 and 1-1 last year. Overall, LSU has played 46 of its 59 games under Orgeron ranked in the Top 25.