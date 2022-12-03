LSU volleyball registers first win NCAA Tournament play in eight years with triumph over Hawaii

STANFORD, Calif. – LSU volleyball ended an eight-year drought with its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014 with a 3-1 win Friday over No. 8 Hawaii at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

The Tigers (16-13 defeated the Rainbows 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson turned in her ninth double-double this season with 16 kills and a career-high 18 digs. She also added four blocks to her stat line.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger also had a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs for her 10th double-double this season. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi had 10 kills and six blocks. Middle blocker Alia Williams led the Tigers with a career-high seven blocks and had five kills and four digs.

Setters Maddie Waak and Josie Vondran concluded the match with 22 and 21 assists, respectively. Vondran added five digs, three blocks and two kills, while Waak contributed a pair of digs and an ace. It is the sixth time this season that the duo had 20 assists each.

Libero Ella Larkin finished the match with 13 digs and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet also finished with 11 digs.