LSU volleyball evens season record at 1-1 with a Saturday win over Northern Arizona

After opening the season Friday night with a tough loss to Michigan, LSU’s volleyball team evened its season record at 1-1 with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18 win over Northern Arizona (1-1) Saturday afternoon in the final match of the shortened Tiger Classic.

Kylie Deberg led LSU with 16 kills and Taylor Bannister added 14 of her own. Bannister added 10 digs for a double-double. Karli Rose ran the offense efficiently with 44 assists. Raigen Cianciulli led LSU with 16 digs.

For NAU, Taylor Jacobsen led the way with 16 kills and 12 digs.

The Tigers played efficiently and out-hit the Lumberjacks, .280-.146. LSU had 57 kills to NAU’s 41.