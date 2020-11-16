LSU volleyball bounces back Monday to gain a road split at Alabama

After dropping its first match Sunday following a 23-day absence from competition, LSU’s volleyball team returned to form Monday and swept Alabama 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 in a Southeastern Conference road match at Foster Auditorium.

LSU (3-3) avenged Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Crimson Tide in which LSU won the first set 25-21 before Alabama took three straight sets 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21.

“We were assertive behind the serving line,” said LSU volleyball coach Fran Flory, whose team had 13 service aces in Monday’s win. “We needed to control the serve and pass battle. We did a really poor job of that yesterday and we did a much better job today.”

Senior Taylor Bannister had her fourth double-double of the season with 11 kills and 10 digs. She also had five aces and a .333 attacking percentage.

Freshman outside hitter Dylan Mayberry contributed seven kills, sophomore libero Jill Bohnet had nine digs in her first start of the season and sophomore setter Karli Rose added 25 assists, six digs and four aces.

Sophomore middle blocker Anita Anwusi put LSU up 14-13 with a kill in the opening set and Bannister’s ace made it 18-13. The Tigers had to hold off a run from the Crimson Tide, who made it 21-18, and closed out the set with kills from Mayberry and Bannister.

LSU led 13-7 and 16-8 and completed a 4-0 run for a commanding 18-8 lead in the second set.

The Tigers snapped a 11-11 tie in the third set on Bohnet’s ace followed by Rose’s ace to make it 20-15. Bannister and Mayberry teamed up for kills down the stretch to clinch the match.

“We were a whole lot more disciplined today,” Flory said. “I think Jill Bohnet came in and did a great job in the libero jersey. I thought Karli (Rose) set well – we were efficient offensively. Dylan hasn’t really had a chance, yet this year and she got her chance today and she took advantage of it.”

LSU closes out its fall season at home Nov. 24-25 against Ole Miss at 1 and 11 a.m., respectively in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.