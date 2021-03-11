LSU two-sport athlete Maurice Hampton Jr. wants out, reportedly enters transfer portal

LSU reserve football safety and backup baseball outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to several confirmed reports.

Hampton, a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore from Memphis (Tenn.) University School, had six career starts at safety in football including five this past season when he had 27 tackles. He also had seven starts in baseball as outfielder in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season and has appeared in five games this season as a reserve, hitting .500 (2 for 4 with a RBI and a double).

Hampton, the first player in Tennessee high school history to win “Mr. Football” and “Mr. Baseball” honors as a senior, reportedly turned down a $1.8 million signing bonus from the San Diego Padres to sign with LSU in 2019.

As a freshman football player on the ’19 national championship team, he played in 13 games and started against Arkansas to replace an injured Grant Delpit. He had 10 tackles on the season, including one on Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the CFP semifinals.

He batted .231 as a freshman outfielder last spring but was sidelined after 10 games of the 17-game season because of a stress reaction in his back.

Hampton was again expected to compete for playing time in football in the 2021 season with four other safeties including returning senior Todd Harris Jr., former top 100 recruit Jordan Toles and top 100 rated Class of 2021 signees Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr.

It isn’t known if Hampton will continue playing baseball for the remainder of LSU’s current season.