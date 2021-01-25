LSU tries to break 2-game losing streak at Texas A&M on Tuesday night

LSU reaches the halfway point of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball schedule Tuesday when it plays at Texas A&M with an 8 p.m. tipoff on the SEC Network.

The Tigers (10-4 overall, 5-3 in the SEC) are coming off two straight league losses. They beat the Aggies 77-54 in the SEC opener Dec. 29 victory at the Maravich Center.

Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5 in the SEC) enters Tuesday’s game after a 61-50 loss Saturday at Ole Miss.

LSU’s offense has gone stone cold lately in a 30-point loss to Alabama and a 13-point loss at Kentucky.

“Some of it’s our spacing, our finishing. . .we got some good looks at Kentucky we just didn’t make some of them that we would normally make,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We’re built more towards offense than defense that’s just how we are. Our offense has to keep us in there when our defense is finding its sea legs. Our transition defense killed us at Kentucky.”

On Saturday, the Tigers will step outside the league with nine other conference teams for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. LSU plays 10th ranked Texas Tech at 1 p.m. at the Maravich Center.