LSU track and field take 11 first places in Boots Garland Invitational

The men’s and LSU track and field teams won 11 events Saturday at the Boots Garland Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track and Field Stadium.

The men’s winners were:

Terrence Laird (100 meters): Won by running 10.06 for the fastest wind legal time of his career.

Sean “Squirrel” Burrell (400 meter hurdles): Won with a time of 50.15 seconds, the eighth fastest 400 meters hurdle time in LSU history.

Noah Williams (200 meters); Won in 20.36, the fastest wind legal time of his career.

Eric Edwards (110 meter hurdles): Won with a wind-aided time of 13.67 seconds.

Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Noah Williams, Terrance Laird (4 X 100 meter relay): Won in a time of 38.82 seconds.

Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, Tyler Terry (4 X 400 meter relay): Won in a time of 3:10.25 seconds.

The women’s winners were:

Favour Ofiili (200 meters): Ran a wind-aided 22.30 seconds, which ranks as the number one mark in the NCAA so far this season

Milan Young (100 meter hurdles): Won in a personal best of 12.95.

Jurnee Woodward (400 meter hurdles); Won in a time of 58.8 seconds.

Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason, Thelma Davies (4 X 100 meter relay): Won in a time of 43.00 seconds.

Amber Anning, Milan Young, Leah Phillips, Hannah Carroll (4 X 400 relay): Won in 3:42.19.