LSU Sports Schedule September 6 through September 12

6 (MONDAY) Men’s golf at Turning Stone Tiger tournament at Kaluhyat Golf Course, Verona, N.Y.

7 (TUESDAY) None

8 (WEDNESDAY) None

9 (THURSDAY) Soccer at UL-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

10 (FRIDAY) Volleyball at Rice Invitational, vs. Rice, 6 p.m.; Men’s tennis at Battle At the Beach Invitational, Miramar Beach, Fla.

11 (SATURDAY) Football home vs. McNeese State, 7 p.m., volleyball at Rice Invitational, vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.; Men’s tennis at Battle At the Beach Invitational, Miramar Beach, Fla.

12 (SUNDAY) Men’s golf at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek GC, Ruston, La.; Men’s tennis at Battle At the Beach Invitational, Miramar Beach, Fla.