LSU Sports Schedule March 15 (Monday) through March 21 (Sunday)

It’s an action-packed week with 10 different LSU sports teams competing and the start of spring football practice on Wednesday.

Everything builds toward the weekend, led off on Friday when the Tigers’ 15th nationally ranked baseball team opens SEC play with the first of a three-game series vs. No. 3 ranked Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium.

Saturday’s schedule features the No. 8 seed LSU’s men’s basketball playing its opening game of the NCAA tournament vs. No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure in early afternoon in Bloomington, Ind., the No. 4 ranked women’s gymnastic team is in Huntsville, Ala. going after its fourth straight SEC title in the league championship meet that features all eight of its teams ranked the top 25, the No. 10 ranked LSU softball team opens its first home SEC series of the season against Texas A&M and the No. 3 ranked LSU beach volleyball team plays three home games as the Sandy Tigs host the LSU Beach Invitational.

15 (MONDAY) Men’s golf at Tiger Invitational in Auburn, Ala. (Day 1), Men’s tennis at Tulsa 12 p.m.

16 (TUESDAY) Baseball home vs. Southeastern Louisiana 6:30 p.m., Softball at Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m., Men’s golf at Tiger Invitational in Auburn, Ala. (Day 2).

17 (WEDNESDAY) Football spring practice starts, Men’s golf at Tiger Invitational in Auburn, Ala. (Day 3).

18 (THURSDAY) Women’s volleyball home vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., Soccer at Baylor 7 p.m.

19 (FRIDAY) Baseball home vs. Mississippi State 6 p.m., Men’s and women’s outdoor track in Louisiana Classics in Lafayette (Day 1) TBA, Women’s volleyball home vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., Women’s golf at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga. (Day 1).

20 (SATURDAY) Men’s basketball vs. St. Bonaventure in East Regional NCAA tournament 12:45 p.m. in Bloomington, Ind. Baseball home vs. Mississippi State 6:30 p.m., Softball home vs. Texas A&M 6 p.m., Women’s gymnastics at SEC Championships in Huntsville, Ala., Men’s and women’s outdoor track in Louisiana Classics in Lafayette (Day 2) TBA, Women’s golf at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga. (Day 2), Beach volleyball vs. New Orleans 9 a.m., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1 p.m. and South Carolina 7 p.m. home in LSU Beach Invitational, Soccer vs. Texas Tech TBA in Dallas, Texas.

21 (SUNDAY) Baseball home vs. Mississippi State 2 p.m., Softball home vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m., Women’s golf at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga. (Day 3), Men’s tennis at Tulane 1 p.m., Beach volleyball vs. Houston Baptist 11 a.m. and Southern Miss 3:30 p.m. home in LSU Beach Invitational.