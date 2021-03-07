LSU Sports Schedule for March 8 (Monday) through March 14 (Sunday)

LSU men’s track star senior JuVaughn Harrison, who recently won the SEC indoor track and field championships long jump and high jump in Fayetteville, Ark. returns to the same locale this week chasing national titles.

The Tigers’ men’s and women’s team compete in the 2021 NCAA indoor track and field championships starting Thursday at the University of Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

On Feb. 26 in Fayetteville, Harrison won the SEC indoor high jump title with a clearance of 7 feet, 2½ inches and then the long jump with a leap of 27 feet, 4 inches.

Two years ago at the NCAA outdoor championships, Harrison became first man in NCAA history to win the long jump and the high jump. He captured the long jump with a leap of 26 feet, 11 inches and then took the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

Harrison has never won an NCAA indoor title. As a freshman in 2018, he finished in 14th place in the high jump and 15th in long jump. In 2019 as a sophomore, he was second in high jump and 10th in the long jump. Last year as a junior, the NCAA indoors were canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what’s going with the rest of LSU sports this week:

8 (MONDAY) No events scheduled

9 (TUESDAY) Baseball home vs. Texas Southern 6:30 p.m.

10 (WEDNESDAY) Baseball at New Orleans 6:30 p.m.

11 (THURSDAY) Men’s and women’s track at NCAA indoor championships in Fayetteville, Ark. 11 a.m. (Day 1).

12 (FRIDAY) Men’s basketball in SEC tournament quarterfinals in Nashville vs. TBA 8:30 p.m., Baseball home vs. Texas-San Antonio 7 p.m., Softball at Tennessee 5 p.m., Men’s and women’s track at NCAA indoor championships in Fayetteville, Ark. 10 a.m. (Day 2), Soccer home vs. Dallas Baptist 1 p.m., Men’s tennis at Arkansas 5 p.m., Women’s tennis home vs. Georgia 5 p.m.

13 (SATURDAY) Men’s basketball if it wins Friday in SEC basketball tournament semifinals in Nashville vs. TBA approximately 2 p.m., Baseball home vs. Baylor 7 p.m., Softball at Tennessee 12 p.m., Men’s and women’s track at NCAA indoor championships in Fayetteville, Ark. 12:30 p.m. (Day 3), Women’s volleyball home vs. South Carolina 1 p.m., Beach volleyball vs. Georgia State 10 a.m. and Florida State. 4 p.m. at March to May tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala.

14 (SUNDAY) Men’s basketball if it wins Saturday in SEC basketball tournament finals in Nashville vs. TBA 12 p.m., Baseball home vs. Texas-San Antonio 1 p.m., Softball at Tennessee 12 p.m., Women’s volleyball home vs. South Carolina 1 p.m., Women’s tennis home vs. Tennessee 12 p.m., Beach volleyball vs. Tulane 9 a.m., Grand Canyon 12 p.m. and UAB 3 p.m. at March to May tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala., Soccer vs. Florida 12 p.m. in Orange Beach, Ala.