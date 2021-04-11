LSU Sports Schedule April 12-18

12 (MONDAY) No events scheduled

13 (TUESDAY) Baseball home vs. Grambling 6:30 p.m. Women’s softball at McNeese State 6:30 p.m.

14 (WEDNESDAY) Women’s golf at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala. (Stroke play, Day 1).

15 (THURSDAY) Baseball home vs. South Carolina 6:30 p.m., Women’s golf at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala. (Stroke play, Day 2).

16 (FRIDAY) Baseball home vs. South Carolina 7 p.m., Women’s softball at North Carolina State 6 p.m., Gymnastics at NCAA Championships semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, Women’s golf at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala. (Stroke play, Day 3), Men’s and women’s outdoor track home in Boots Garland Invitational TBA (Day 1).

17 (SATURDAY) LSU spring football game noon, Baseball home vs. South Carolina 2 p.m., Women’s softball at North Carolina State 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Gymnastics at NCAA Championships finals in Fort Worth, Texas, Women’s golf at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala. (Match play if necessary), Beach volleyball in FSU Beach Bash in Gulf Shores, Ala., Men’s and women’s outdoor track home in Boots Garland Invitational TBA (Day 2).

18 (SUNDAY) No events.